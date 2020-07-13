Leigh’s runcast: High heat and low rain chances make workouts tougher

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. We will not have many storms to ruin the workouts, but it will also be quite hot.

Temperatures climb into the low 90s today, which is above average. Plus, winds off the Gulf of Mexico continue to bring in extra humidity. Heat index values will be 100+ for several hours this afternoon.

There is only a 20% chance of a passing shower today, which is well below normal for mid-July.

The onshore wind pattern continues, so dew points will be in the low 70s. That is tropical air, and it makes it difficult for sweat to evaporate off you skin during a workout or run. Without that evaporation, your body temperature keeps rising, and your body works harder to keep you cool. That is energy you no longer have to put into exercise. Slow down and lower the intensity of your workout to compensate.

As you plan out your day and when to go for a run, my advice is to wait until the evening. In the morning when the temperature is the coolest, the relative humidity is the highest. That means even less sweat evaporates. During the afternoon, the heat will be the most intense. You want to balance the two. The evening temperatures are still far above the dew point, so the relative humidity is lower, but it’s starting to cool down. You’ll get more shadows and shade to help you as well.

Be safe, and drink plenty of electrolytes to replenish all you lost in that sweat.