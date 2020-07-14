Leigh’s runcast: High heat and humidity sap your energy during a workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. High heat and humidity make it difficult to do any sort of exercise outside. We’ve had an extended time of higher-than-normal humidity, so our bodies have become slightly acclimated to it, but it can still be a strain on your system.

There is a 30% chance of storms, especially east of I-75 this afternoon. While getting caught in a shower may feel nice to cool you down, you want to head inside quickly if you can hear thunder.

Temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s this afternoon, and when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like 100-105 for several hours. So, why does the humidity make it feel hotter?

Normally, when your body temperature rises, you produce sweat. That sweat needs to evaporate to cool you down in a process called “evaporative cooling.” When the air is nearly saturated with humidity, the sweat cannot evaporate. Therefore, you feel hotter. Your body keeps making sweat, and that takes away energy you normally have for a workout.

Dew points near 74 degrees keep sweat from evaporating, especially in the morning when the temperature and dew point are nearly the same. Be sure to scale back the intensity and/or duration of your run or walk to compensate for the extra energy your body is using to keep you cool.

I’m still recommending an evening workout since you can find more shade. Plus, while the temperature is starting to cool down, it’s still far enough above the dew point that some sweat is able to evaporate.

Stay safe out there in this heat. Drink plenty of electrolytes to replenish the nutrients lost in sweat.