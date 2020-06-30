Leigh’s runcast: High heat and humidity mean limited workouts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-cast Index is a 4, but that’s only if you can workout in the cooler times of the day. Consider an inside workout if your time to exercise is in the middle of the day.

A wind pattern that comes off the Gulf of Mexico brings in extra humidity, and afternoon highs remain above average. When you combine those two elements, heat index values will be in the triple digits for hours. There will not be much rain and cloud cover to cool things down either.

In order to keep your body temperature under control, you make sweat. That sweat needs to evaporate to properly cool you down. When the humidity is this high, the air is already saturated, and the sweat stays on your skin. You stay hot, and your body keeps making more sweat which takes energy that you normally would use for your workout.

If you do choose an outside exercise, pick a cooler time of the day. Slow down and/or limit the length of your workout. Stay in the shade if you can. Listen to your body. It’s okay to take a break, and let your body rest. Remember, it’s working hard just trying to keep you cool. Use sunscreen, wear a hat, and drink plenty of electrolytes to replace all the nutrients you lose in sweat. This is dangerous heat, even by Florida standards.