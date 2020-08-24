LIVE NOW /
Leigh’s runcast: High heat and humidity make running and exercising more difficult

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4. High heat and humidity make it more difficult to exercise outside. The only reason the index is not lower is because of a breeze.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 6pm. Heat index values will be near 110 degrees this afternoon, so you need to be especially conscious of staying hydrated.

Watch for thunderstorms to develop this afternoon and evening as well. Heavy downpours will pop up in spots, and you need to head inside quickly when you can hear thunder.

We are in a tropical air mass right now with Tropical Storm Marco in the Gulf of Mexico and Tropical Storm Laura to our south. The high humidity puts dew points around 76 today.

Dew points that high limit the amount of sweat that can evaporate off your skin, so your cannot cool your body temperature. It will make exercise more difficult, so go inside for a workout. If you cannot go inside, greatly limit the intensity of your run or exercise.

The one thing working FOR us right now is the breeze. It will help take some of the sweat off your body, and that will lower your body temperature slightly. Try to find cooler times of the day to workout, and stay drink plenty of electrolytes throughout the day.

