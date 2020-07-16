Leigh’s runcast: High heat makes your workout feel more difficult; bit less humid air

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. Temperatures soar into the low to mid 90s. While the humidity isn’t excessive today, it is still July! Heat index values will range from 100-105 all afternoon.

Our weather pattern has changed, so the timing and location of the storms change today as well. Areas east of I-75 have a small rain chance between noon and 3pm. If you’re near I-75 or closer to the coast, the best chance for storms is after 3pm. The heaviest rain and strongest storms will also be late in the day and closer to the Gulf of Mexico.

Dew points are in the low 70s today. That is near-normal for this time of year. That amount of humidity still limits the sweat that can evaporate off your skin to cool you down, but it’s not as steamy as the past few days.

In this heat, your body works extra hard to cool you during your workout, so take it easy during the exercise. You won’t have the same energy available, and you’ll have a tougher time recovering from the workout. If you normally run a 10 minute mile, slow down to around 11 minutes per mile.

As far as timing out your run or walk, my advice is to go out in the mornings the next few days. With the slightly lower humidity, temperatures drop a few more degrees overnight. We should be rain-free in the mornings, so enjoy!