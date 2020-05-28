Leigh’s runcast: Heat, humidity, storms will affect your workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Run-cast Index of 5 takes into account the heat, humidity and storms. You certainly need to take it easy for all these reasons during your workout.

Temperatures climb to near 90 with a heat index in the upper 90s this afternoon. You may not want to go out and exercise in the hottest part of the day, unless you can stay in the shade.

Dew points today will stay in the low 70s, which is summer-like. That type of humidity will not allow sweat to evaporate off your skin to efficiently cool your body temperature. You will just keep creating sweat making your body work harder.

The workout adjustment calculation of temperature plus dew point puts the number at 163. That means, you should reduce the intensity of the workout by 10% of what you might normally do. This reduction will allow your body to recover and allow you to get back out there to workout sooner.

There will be a better coverage of showers and even thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Please do not be outside if you can hear thunder.

If you wait to exercise until it cools down this evening, just realize that your intensity adjustment should remain the same. When the temperature and dew point are close to the same number, the air becomes even more saturated, and even less sweat can evaporate off your skin. Don’t be fooled just because the temperature is lower.

LATEST STORIES: