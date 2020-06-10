Leigh’s runcast: Heat, humidity, storms impact your workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-cast Index is a 5. Intense heat, high humidity and scattered downpours will all impact your workout.

It will get hot quickly today, and highs reach the low 90s. When you factor in the high humidity, it will feel like 100+ for several hours this afternoon. If possible, try not to exercise in the hottest part of the day or do an inside workout.

We stay basically rain-free until after lunchtime, but then some heavier downpours and thunderstorms develop. Make sure to head into a sturdy building if you can hear thunder. However, if the storm is far enough away where you can’t hear the thunder, it may still be close enough to give you some extra clouds and a nice breeze. Take advantage of that, but listen closely for thunder.

Dew points stay in the mid 70s again today. Any day when dew points are higher than 70 degrees, it feels uncomfortable. A mid 70-degree dew point is often oppressive. The air is saturated with moisture already, so sweat cannot evaporate off your skin. Your body temperature keeps rising, so you keep making sweat, and that means your body is already working hard to try to cool you down. On these days, you need to greatly reduce the intensity and/or duration of your outside exercise.

Choose to workout when temperatures are slightly cooler in the mornings and in the evenings. Remember, even though it’s cooler, humidity remains high, so you still need to take it easy. Drink extra electrolytes like sports drinks to replace nutrients lost during excessive sweating.

