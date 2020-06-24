Leigh’s runcast: Heat advisory means less intense or inside workouts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-cast Index is a 4. It’s low mainly because of the intense heat and humidity that will impact your workout.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Polk, Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee, Desoto, and Highlands counties from noon to 6pm. During that time, heat index values can range from 106-110. That kind of heat can quickly lead to dehydration and heat illness. You will want to drastically lower the intensity of your workout or even choose an indoor exercise in the hotter parts of the day.

Not only are temperatures above normal with highs in the low 90s, dew points are also high in the low to mid 70s. The combination of those two things leads to the danger.

With the higher temperatures, your body temperature rises. To help cool you down, your body creates sweat, but when that sweat cannot evaporate because of the extra humidity in the air, your body temperature keeps rising. You keep creating more sweat, so your body works overtime to keep you safe. This will sap the energy normally used for exercising.

Please stay hydrated all day, even when you are not working out. Be safe.