Leigh’s runcast: Great weather to exercise (or play) outside

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 9. It’s cool and crisp again this morning, but it warms up quickly. Highs reach the low 70s this afternoon, which is close to average for this time of year.

Dew points are still quite low in the low 50s. That means the air is dry, and your body doesn’t have to do extra work to keep you cool during a workout. You have more energy to put into your exercise, so work hard today and see if you can break a sweat.

It will get a little warm in the sunshine today, but no matter when you go for a run or to play outside, it feels great. Enjoy.