Leigh’s runcast: Great weather for more intense workouts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 9. For exercising purposes, today’s weather is great. If you’re not working out, it will feel quite cool, but during exercise your body temperature rises.

Temperatures only climb to 60 degrees this afternoon, which means, we spend most of the afternoon in the 50s with a cool breeze from the north.

Dew points will be in the 30s. That kind of dry air allows the sweat you do produce to quickly evaporate, and it makes your body more efficient. This gives you more energy to put toward your exercise. Keep in mind, you will have a head wind as you run or bike north, but once you head back south, that breeze will push you a bit.

My advice is to “go all out” on your workout today. See how fast or far you can run, or add more intensity to your outdoor workout. It doesn’t matter what time you exercise today, it will be optimal weather for that workout. Enjoy.