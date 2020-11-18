Leigh’s runcast: Great weather for exercising, but watch for a strong breeze

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 9. The only reason it’s not a 10 out of 10 is because of the strong wind from the northeast. That’s going to add some resistance to your run or bike ride as you head northeast and face that headwind. (Luckily, it’s a tail wind helping you out as you go back southwest!)

Temperatures will actually be below average for mid-November with highs in the mid 70s. Dew points are in the mid-upper 40s today. That means the humidity is low, and your body stays cool even when doing harder workouts. You have more energy available to work hard, so go all out and see what you can do. Or…just do an easy exercise and enjoy barely sweating at all.

No matter when you go out to run, it should be great weather. You may sweat just a bit if you go out in the warmer afternoon. My advice for those going out when it’s cool is to wear layers. If you bundle up to much when you first walk out the door, you’ll get too hot during the workout. Brave the chill for a bit because you’ll warm up quickly.