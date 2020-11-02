Leigh’s runcast: Go ‘all out’ on your workout because the weather won’t hold you back

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 9. The only reason it’s not a perfect 10 is because of the strong wind from the northeast. If you’re running or biking toward the north, you’ll get a strong headwind, but you’ll also get the tailwind as you head back south.

A cold front has pushed to our south, and the cool breeze keeps highs in the mid 70s this afternoon. That’s already below average for early November, but more importantly, the humidity is significantly lower.

Dew points will be in the mid 40s. That kind of dry air allows the sweat to dry immediately off your skin. Your body doesn’t have to do much work at all to keep you cool, so you have lots of extra energy to put toward your exercise. Again, watch for the headwind at times.

Since we have waited many months for this kind of air, GO ALL OUT on your workout. Try to run faster or bike harder. The exercises won’t feel as difficult, so you can push yourself. This is why we hold back through the summer, so our bodies are ready to take advantage of this kind of weather.

With the lower humidity sticking around all day, any time gets a “green light” to go outside. It’s up to you if you like the slightly warmer afternoon or the cooler mornings. You may break a little bit of a sweat in the middle of the afternoon, but it’ll still feel quite comfortable. Enjoy! You’ve earned this great exercise forecast!