Leigh’s runcast: Finally feels great for a run outside

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 9. The only reason it’s not a 10 is because of the breeze that may impact your run or bike ride a bit.

A cold front is pushing south this morning, so any rain will end not long after sunrise. Clouds will quickly clear out as the cooler and drier air arrives.

Dew points drop into the mid 50s! That means, even when you’re working hard, the sweat quickly evaporates off your skin. This keeps your body temperature cooler and allows you to have more energy for exercise. Workouts seem easier on these days because you aren’t working hard to stay cool.

Anytime after sunrise will be a good time to go out for exercise, but if you want to take the most advantage of the drier air, I’d suggest an evening run or wait until tomorrow morning. It might even feel chilly before your run tomorrow, but you’ll warm up fast. Enjoy!