Leigh’s runcast: Feels nicer to exercise outside today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is an 8. The humidity is down from yesterday, so it should feel more comfortable during your workout.

Dew points in the mid 50s allow sweat to easily evaporate off your skin, so you feel more refreshed and cooler despite harder exercise. Since you aren’t working as hard to cool down, you have more energy for the workout. Today, patchy clouds will also offer some shade to keep the sun from beating down on you.

In this kind of weather, you can add plenty of intensity to your exercise because you won’t get overheated as easily. Plus, you’ll be able to recover quicker for the next workout. If you’re trying to plan when to go out, I’d suggest this morning or this evening. It may feel warm in the sun this afternoon, and if you wait until tomorrow morning, humidity and clouds will be increasing ahead of Wednesday’s cold front.