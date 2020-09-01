Leigh’s runcast: Extra humidity makes your body work harder during exercise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4. The humidity is still higher than normal, but there will be slightly fewer storms this afternoon to dodge.

Winds off the Gulf of Mexico bring in the higher humidity, and they also push showers onto the coast in the morning. Through the day, those storms spread inland, and the rain chance increases to 50%. If you’re going out to exercise, listen for thunder. If you can hear it, you need to stay inside or get home quickly.

The extra humidity means heat index values will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Dew points in the mid 70s is tropical air brought in from the Gulf of Mexico.

When the air is nearly saturated with moisture/humidity, it limits the amount of evaporation that occurs. You need sweat to evaporate off your body in order to cool back down. When the sweat stays on your skin, your temperature keeps rising and your body works harder to produce more sweat. That’s energy you normally have for exercise.

You need to compensate for the extra work your body is doing by turning down the intensity of your workout. You can easily become dehydrated or reach heat illness if you push too hard.

Best time to go out would be tomorrow morning, but the humidity will still be high. Even though the temperatures are lower, the muggy air still limits sweat evaporation. If you need a more intense workout, try an indoor exercise. Be sure to drink extra electrolytes.