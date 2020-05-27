Leigh’s runcast: Extra humidity makes workouts tougher

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –Today’s Run-cast Index is 5. An onshore wind pattern has developed, and that means higher humidity with those winds coming off the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

That extra humidity will make it more difficult for your body to cool down during a workout no matter what time of day. The air is saturated, and the sweat cannot evaporate off your skin. Therefore, your body temperature stays high, and you make more sweat. That extra work will take a toll on you.

Dew points stay in the mid 70s, which makes the “feels like” temperature much higher than the actual air temperature. When we use the workout adjustment calculation of Temperature + Dew Point today, we get a total of 163. That means at least an 10% reduction in intensity for your run or bike ride. If you normally run a 10 minute per mile pace, you want to reduce that to around 11 minutes for each mile.

It’s easy to get dehydrated from all the sweat, so drink sports drinks or added electrolytes before, during and after the workout.

We are all still getting acclimated to summer heat and humidity. In a few weeks, it will not take such a toll on us, but we need to be careful during this transition time.

