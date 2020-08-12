Leigh’s runcast: Extra electrolytes to replace nutrients lost in sweat

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. While our bodies are more acclimated to the humidity now, this is still a tough time for outdoor workouts. You need to be smart and choose cooler times of day to exercise.

Watch for a 40% chance of storms. You’re lucky if you can get near a storm because you get the benefit of some cool breezes and cloud cover. Remember though, if you can hear thunder, you need to get inside quickly.

This time of year, we need to be smart about our outdoor workouts. Choose cooler times of day and scale back on the intensity of those workouts. Embrace the fact that your body has to work overtime trying to keep you at a safe temperature. Energy you normally have for exercise is being used to create sweat. That will make your workouts seem even harder than normal.

Electrolytes are especially important this time of year. We are constantly sweating even when we aren’t exercising. Drink plenty of sports drinks throughout the day to make sure that you replenish the nutrients lost from all that sweat. Enjoy!