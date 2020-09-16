Leigh’s runcast: Excessive humidity will make workouts feel harder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 3. The tropical humidity will take a toll on your body during exercise.

Hurricane Sally makes landfall along the northern Gulf Coast today, but showers continue to wrap around the center of circulation. Some of those downpours will pass through the Tampa Bay area, and our rain chances go up to 50% this afternoon and evening.

Dew points in the mid 70s make it feel like the upper 90s this afternoon. The high humidity means you can’t efficiently cool your body because sweat doesn’t evaporate. It will make your workout feel harder because your body is working overtime to try to produce enough sweat to cool you down.

Make sure to tone down the intensity of your exercise, so you stay at a safe body temperature and don’t get overheated. It may not feel all that hot because of the extra clouds, but the humidity is what keeps you from cooling back down.

Even if you go for a run or bike ride when the temperatures are lower, the humidity is still excessive, so take it easy. If you feel like you need a more intense workout, consider an inside exercise.