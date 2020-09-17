Leigh’s runcast: Excessive humidity makes workouts feel harder

TAMPA, Fla.(WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 3. The excessive humidity will make your workout seem much harder. We still have tropical air with Tropical Depression Sally to our north, and winds start coming from the Gulf of Mexico to add humidity.

With the onshore wind pattern, watch for a few showers along the coast this morning, and those showers spread inland through the day. Overall, today’s rain chance is 50%. While a light shower may feel refreshing and give you some relief from the heat and humidity, if you can hear thunder, you need to head inside quickly.

Dew points are in the mid 70s. Which means, a high of 88 degrees will feel closer to 100 degrees.

Winds coming from the Gulf of Mexico increase humidity, so you body works overtime to try to keep you cool. That’s energy you no longer have to put toward exercise. Make sure to take it easy on your workout so you don’t get overheated.

With the high humidity, there’s never a great time to exercise outside, but as long as you lower your intensity and you don’t hear thunder, you should be fine. Stay hydrated. Hold off on more intense workouts until early next week when we should be less humid.