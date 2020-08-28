Leigh’s runcast: Excessive humidity continues to impact your workouts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4. The humidity remains high even for late August, so it makes workouts seem much harder.

We are transitioning into an onshore wind pattern. That means that showers and storms will pop up earlier in the day, and they will head east by the afternoon. Watch for a few storms around midday near the coast and a 30% chance of storms east of I-75 later today.

That wind pattern brings in excessive humidity off the Gulf of Mexico, and that makes your body work harder to keep you at a safe body temperature. It’s using energy to create more sweat, and that impacts your ability to workout as hard.

Consider doing an inside exercise if you feel like you want higher intensity. If you choose to go out to run, bike or work in the yard, take it easy. Try to find cooler times of the day and stay in the shade when you can.

As always, you need electrolytes this time of year to replace all the nutrients you lose in sweat.