Leigh’s runcast: Excessive humidity and numerous thunderstorms impact your workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 3. The onshore winds continue to pump in tropical air that is extremely humid. Combine that humidity with off and on downpours, and it’ll be tough to get out for a run or workout today.

Showers and storms start near the coast this morning and spread inland. Overall, the rain chance will be 60%. Get inside quickly if you hear thunder, but the extra clouds will keep the afternoon high in the upper 80s.

The tropical air is saturated with moisture already. Dew points are in the mid 70s. Saturated air cannot hold any more moisture, so sweat does not evaporate off your skin to cool you down. Even though the temperature is lower, the extra humidity will take a toll on your workout.

The best time to go out for a run or other exercise is in the evening. Make sure the storms have ended in your neighborhood. If you wait until tomorrow morning, there will be more storms developing along the coast, and the air will be even closer to saturation.

Take it easy on your workout to compensate for the extra work your body is doing to keep your temperature in a safe range. Drink plenty of electrolytes and consider an inside workout if possible.