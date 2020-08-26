Leigh’s runcast: Excessive heat and humidity could mean inside workouts today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 3. The heat and humidity will work together for dangerous conditions while exercising. The heat index could reach 106 or higher for a few hours. The breeze will be lighter today, so it will not help as much as the past few days.

The rain chance increases to 30% this afternoon, and a light rain will feel nice, so take advantage of that if you want. But be careful and listen for thunder.

Dew points stay in the mid 70s today. That is nearly saturated air, so it cannot hold much more water since there is already so much humidity. It limits evaporation of sweat off your skin that’s necessary to cool your body temperature down. That means, you just keep heating up, and your body keeps making more sweat. This takes the energy you normally have for exercise, so your workouts will seem harder. Plus, it puts you at a greater risk of heat illness.

My advice is to significantly slow down your run or intensity of your workout. You should consider exercising inside when it’s this hot and humid. Air conditioning is our friend! Drink sports drinks or other electrolytes all day to prevent dehydration.