Leigh’s runcast: Enjoy the lower humidity for another day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 7. I’m keeping it higher because we are getting treated to some early-season dry air.

The breeze will not be quite as strong today, but you’ll still notice it coming out of the east. It’ll be a bit of a headwind when you’re running or biking toward the east. That breeze may also bring in some patchy clouds and a few sprinkles. Today’s rain chance is just 10%.

Drier air and less humidity keep it feeling comfortable all day today. Dew points in the low 60s means there’s barely a heat index. It will feel close to the air temperature in the upper 80s.

With the lower humidity, sweat easily evaporates off your skin. You feel less sweaty even though you are sweating nearly the same amount. Because of the evaporation, your body temperature drops, and you don’t have to work as hard to stay at a safe temperature. Therefore, you have more energy to put toward your workout.

Because it’s still warm, I would suggest not going “all out” today, but you can add some intensity or speed back to your run or other exercise. Take advantage of the cooler times of the day to really feel the effects of drier air.

Finally, you know this dry air won’t last long, so make plans to be outside today and tomorrow.