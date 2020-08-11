Leigh’s runcast: Ease off the intensity of your outside workout in this heat

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. While it’s not out of the ordinary, the heat and humidity this time of year continues to drain your energy during a workout.

Temperatures climb to the low 90s with heat index values 100+ for a few hours. The “feels like” temperature depends on the dew point. Today’s dew point is in the low 70s. This means that the air has a lot of moisture in it. We feel that as humidity. The air can only “hold” a certain amount of moisture depending on the temperature. As the humidity increases, less evaporation can occur.

Your body’s natural way to stay cool is to produce sweat that evaporates and draws the heat from your body. In a process called “evaporative cooling.” If the sweat cannot evaporate, your body temperature keeps rising. Since your body continues to produce sweat, you don’t have the same amount of energy for exercise. Your workout will feel harder, so you need to tone down the intensity to keep your body at a safe temperature.

It will help to choose a time to exercise when the temperatures are cooler. However, when the temperature is lower, the air is closer to saturation, so even less sweat evaporates.

Be sure to drink electrolytes to replace what is lost in all that sweat.