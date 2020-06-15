Leigh’s runcast: Drier air aloft keeps humidity slightly lower

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-cast Index is a 7. It gets a slightly higher number today because upper level drier air limits thunderstorms and helps keep humidity lower.

It will still be a hot day with highs in the low 90s. With dew points in the upper 60s, heat index values stay in the mid to upper 90s.

A dew point of 69 degrees is expected for most of the day. That is not excessively humid, so some sweat can evaporate off your skin. The air is not saturated, so it can hold more moisture. That evaporation more efficiently cools your body temperature while you’re outside.

Plus, a nice breeze from the north whisks the sweat off your skin as well, and that works to cool your body temperature. Now that we’re several weeks into higher humidity, our body has acclimated, and the humidity does not affect us the same way it did earlier in the year.

I would still recommend scaling back some on your intensity, and don’t go “all out” on your workout. Choose to exercise in the cooler parts of the day, but remember to wear sunscreen and a hat because the UV rays are intense.

This slightly drier pattern will be with us for much of the week ahead.

