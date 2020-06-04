Leigh’s runcast: Downpours impact when and how hard you can workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-cast Index is a 4. The impact of clouds and showers holding temperatures into the low to mid 80s keeps the number from being lower.

Rounds of heavy rain will be possible throughout the day. If you can time your workout between the showers, it may feel a bit more comfortable because of the lower temperatures.

A Flood Watch continues through Saturday afternoon, so be aware of large puddles that form or even ditches that eventually spill onto sidewalks and streets where you run or bike. Plus, if you can hear thunder, make sure to take cover to protect yourself from lightning.

Temperatures only climb into the low to mid 80s this afternoon, but the humidity remains high because of the tropical air in place. You will still need to scale back some on the intensity of workout due to the higher humidity. Sweat will have difficulty evaporating off your skin to efficiently cool your body temperature.

Remember to rehydrate with electrolytes to replace all the nutrients lost in sweat.

