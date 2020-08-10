Leigh’s runcast: Dog days of summer heat make your body work harder to keep you safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. Basically, this is exactly what we expect for August. The heat and humidity are high but not excessive. There will be plenty of thunderstorms to dodge this afternoon and evening.

Don’t expect many of those thunderstorms before noon, but if you’re heading out after that, listen closely for thunder. If you can hear it, you need to cut your run/exercise short and get inside.

Temperatures climb to 92, but the heat index will be closer to 102. Dew points today will stay near 74. A dew point that high means the air is near saturation for much of the day. When the air is saturated, no more evaporation can occur. That includes the sweat off your skin, and when the sweat stays on your body, you don’t cool down.

Since your body temperature keeps rising, you keep making more sweat. This makes your workout seem even harder because you don’t have the same energy to put to the exercise since your body is working overtime to make that sweat. You need to compensate for that extra work by toning down the intensity of your workout. If you feel like you need a harder workout, try an inside exercise and limit the easier workouts to outside.

Drink plenty of electrolytes to replace all you lost in sweat.