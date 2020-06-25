Leigh’s runcast: Dangerous heat means consider indoor exercise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-cast Index is a 3. If you can’t find a cooler time of day to exercise, consider working out inside today. The combination of high heat and humidity has prompted a Heat Advisory from noon to 6pm today.

Highs will be in the mid 90s, but heat index values could be between 105 and 110 for several hours this afternoon. Stay hydrated even if you are not exercising. Dehydration can happen quickly in these conditions.

Spotty afternoon and early evening thunderstorms will develop, mostly for areas east of I-75. If there is no thunder or lightning, you may want to go for a run during the extra clouds and rain. That’s the only way you’ll feel cool today.

Dew points in the low to mid 70s today will keep sweat from evaporating off your skin to efficiently cool your body temperature back down. That means, you’re at risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. At the very least, your body will be working extra hard to try and cool you down, and your workout will need to be much less intense to compensate for that.

Be safe today. The heat wave will continue through the end of the week.