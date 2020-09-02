Leigh’s runcast: Dangerous heat and humidity for intense workouts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4. The main issue is the heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of the Tampa Bay area. The combination of above average heat and steamy conditions can easily lead to dehydration and heat illness during exercise.

The rain holds off until after lunchtime, and then there is a 30% chance of storms popping up until sunset. That allows enough sunshine to get afternoon highs into the low 90s. Dew points in the mid 70s make it feel like 105-110.

The high temperatures quickly elevate your body temperature, but it’s the high dew point that keeps you from cooling back down. Since the air is nearly saturated, sweat won’t evaporate off your skin. You need that evaporation to draw your body temperature back down. You keep heating up, and your body keeps creating more sweat.

That extra strain on your body makes your workout feel harder, so you need to lower the intensity and/or duration of the exercise to keep you safe. Respect the humidity, and if you need a harder workout, choose an indoor activity.

The best time to go out for a run is in the morning, but even when the temperature is lower, the humidity is still high. Overall, stay hydrated and listen to your body.