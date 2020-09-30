Leigh’s runcast: Cooler and drier air makes workouts feel easier

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is an 8! We have much lower humidity and cooler air that will make outside exercises feel more comfortable.

There will be a breeze from the north all day, so you’ll have a bit of a headwind when you are running or biking north. But if you’re like me, that breeze on my face feels great.

While the rain chance is only 10% today, there will be some patchy clouds around, especially south of I-4.

The biggest impact on your workout is the dew point. Dew points will be in the mid 50s today, and that is 20 degrees lower than yesterday. A huge drop in humidity!

Because sweat easily evaporates off your skin and keeps your body temperature low, you have much more energy to put toward your workout. Therefore, the same exercise you did yesterday will feel much easier today. Work hard today; run faster, bike farther and take advantage of the fall-like air.

With the below average temperatures expected, it will feel pretty nice any time of day for a workout, but try to choose a cooler time of day to make the workout feel even easier.