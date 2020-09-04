Leigh’s runcast: Consider an inside workout due to the heat and humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 3. We all need to be careful when the temperature and dew point are this high.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 6pm. During that time, you should not try to exercise outside. Remember to stay hydrated even if you’re not working out.

There will not be many storms or clouds through the afternoon to give some relief from the heat either.

Today is one of the few days I am recommending an inside workout or to consider skipping exercise. You will risk dehydration at least and at worst you may have heat illness. The record heat makes your body temperature rise quickly, and the extra humidity keeps you from being able to cool down.

Even if you wait until the morning when temperatures are in the upper 70s, the humidity will still make it difficult to effectively cool you down, so you still need to be very careful and limit your intensity.

Be safe out there! Enjoy a day off!