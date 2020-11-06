Leigh’s runcast: Breeze helps keep your body cool during a workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 7. Humidity is gradually increasing, but the northeast breeze helps keep you from overheating quickly.

Dew points are in the mid 60s today. That is higher humidity than earlier this week, so you’ll notice extra sweat as you run or exercise. Because that sweat stays on your skin and doesn’t evaporate, your body temperature rises. Again, the breeze helps whisk some of the sweat away, but your body is still working a little harder than a few days ago.

You’ll want to scale back some on the intensity of your workout to compensate for the extra work your body’s doing to keep you cool.

Try to take advantage of the cooler times of the day. It warms up quickly, so get out before midday. If you’re heading out in the afternoon, try to find some shade and where you can feel the breeze. The humidity keeps increasing overnight, so it’ll feel muggier and sweatier tomorrow morning. The humidity gets even higher this weekend.