Leigh’s runcast: Breeze helps cool you slightly during workout; watch for storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 6. It is slightly higher because the tropical air has pushed out of our area, and rain chances will be slightly lower. Also, a nice breeze will still be around to help take some sweat off your skin and lower your body temperature.

Overall, today’s rain chance is 40%, and almost all of the storms will develop after noon and push toward the coast by sunset. The most likely time for storms is after 3pm for areas along and west of I-75.

It will still be quite hot today with highs in the low 90s and heat index values topping out near 101. Dew points in the low 70s is typical for late-July, so our bodies are more acclimated to the extra humidity. It still takes a toll since you have to work extra hard to produce more sweat to keep you from overheating.

Be kind to yourself during this time of the year. Enjoy the run/walk/bike ride at a more leisurely pace. Try to find some shade and get where you can feel that nice breeze.

The best time to exercise outside is in the morning when temperatures are at their coolest and we have lowest rain chance. Be sure to drink plenty of electrolytes to replenish all you lost in sweat. Drinking plain water is not enough to help your body recover.