Leigh’s runcast: Better rain chance and a light breeze could help cool you during workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. While we do have a higher rain chance through the day, that also means some extra clouds to give us some shade. High heat and humidity continue.

We are already tracking showers coming off the Gulf of Mexico this morning, and those showers will spread farther inland during the day. Overall, our rain chance is 40%, but the rain ends early this evening.

Afternoon highs reach 90 degrees with heat index values in the upper 90s. We are feeling a tropical air mass with dew points in the low 70s. This type of air limits the ability of sweat to evaporate off your skin. Winds that come in from the Gulf of Mexico bring in that tropical air, but it also can whisk some sweat away helping lower your body temperature.

Remember the amount of sweat that can evaporate depends on the temperature of the air. When the temperature and dew point are the same, the relative humidity is 100% and no more sweat can evaporate. As the air heats up, and there is a larger difference between the temperature and dew point, more sweat evaporates. When it’s hotter, you body temperature warms up quicker of course, but it’s able to cool itself more efficiently than when it’s cooler.

That’s why my recommendation for an outdoor workout is this evening. It’s starting to cool down and there is still a nice breeze, but the temperature is higher than the dew point. Most of the rain will be gone by the evening as well.

Stay hydrated and be safe out there!