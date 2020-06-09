Leigh’s runcast: August-like humidity makes workout tougher

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-cast Index is a 4. The intense heat and humidity will make it difficult for strenuous work outside.

Storms develop in the afternoon, so if you hear thunder, quickly head inside a sturdy shelter. Immediately after the storm, it will be briefly cooler but even steamier.

Today’s dew point will stay near 75 degrees. Any dew point higher than 70 degrees feels humid, but mid-70s is tropical air. When the air is saturated with humidity like this, sweat cannot evaporate off your skin. That evaporation normally brings your body temperature down, but when sweat stays on your skin, your body temperature keeps rising and your body keeps making more sweat. That puts extra strain on you, so you have to compensate by lowering the intensity and/or time of your workout.

If you’re planning the best time to work in the yard or go for a run, I would not recommend during the middle of the afternoon. That’s when heat index values will be 100+. If you can’t wait until sunset, be sure to put on sunscreen, wear a hat, and try to stay in the shade. The humidity level will still be quite high tomorrow morning.

Keep your workout at least 10% less intense in these extreme humidity or consider exercising indoors today.

