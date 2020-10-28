Leigh’s runcast: Another hot, humid day impacts how hard you should exercise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. It’s another day with near-record heat for late October. Highs reach 90 degrees, and the record is 91 degrees that we set last year on this day.

There will not be much rain today. The rain chance is only 20% late this afternoon and early evening. Expect a light breeze from the southeast all day.

Heat index values will reach mid-upper 90s again today. The extra humidity feels more like early September weather. When the air is nearly saturated with humidity, sweat cannot evaporate off your skin to help cool you down. Your body works harder to try to produce more sweat to lower the temperature, and that takes energy away from your workout. Be sure to take it easy on your run or other outside exercise today to compensate for the hard work your body is already doing.

If you can’t get outside for a run before lunchtime today, you may want to consider holding off until tomorrow morning. Temperatures will still be about 10 degrees above average in the morning, but that’s better than 90 degrees. There is a cold front coming Friday, so hold tight!