Leigh’s runcast: Another great to get out for a run or bike ride.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is an 8. It still feels really comfortable outside with a light breeze from the north. The breeze won’t be as strong as yesterday, but you will still notice it, especially as you run or bike north creating the headwind.

Dew points are in the upper 50s, which is quite pleasant. That allows sweat to quickly evaporate off your skin. In fact, you may think you’re not even sweating. You are! It’s just evaporating fast. That evaporation cools your body temperature, so you have a lot more energy to put toward your workout. The exercises will feel easier today, so run a little faster or bike a little harder. Take advantage of these kind of days to push the intensity, so you can hold back when the humidity returns.

There is only a small rain chance in our southern areas today, and that’s also where there will be some extra clouds. Humidity and temperatures remain low tomorrow, but the mugginess and rain chances return Sunday.