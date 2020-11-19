Leigh’s runcast: Another great to exercise outside

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 9. We’ve really been treated to some great weather for exercising outside this week. I think we deserve it!

It’s chilly and breezy this morning, but it gets warmer than yesterday by the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The breeze continues all day, so even though it’s warm in the sun, the breeze helps keep you cooler. This gets my SPANN-TASTIC seal of approval.

Dew points will be in the mid 50s. While that’s technically more humid than the past few days, it’s low enough that sweat easily evaporates off your skin to keep you feeling comfortable while exercising. Again, the breeze whisks the little sweat you do create away and that feels nice.

If you exercise in the warmest part of the afternoon, you’ll definitely break a sweat, but not enough to ruin your intensity. You can still work hard. Enjoy.