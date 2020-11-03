Leigh’s runcast: Another great day to exercise outside

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 9. The air will feel cool and crisp, but there’s still a breeze from the north that may create a headwind at times.

The biggest impact on your workout today is the dew point. The lower the dew point the less work your body has to do to keep you cool. Dew points will be in the low 50s today. That’s slightly higher than yesterday, but still low enough to allow the sweat to easily evaporate and keep you cool. Therefore, your body works less, and you have more energy for exercise. You’ll think your normal workout is “too easy” today.

Take advantage of this rare cool, dry weather and push yourself harder on your exercise-of-choice. Since it won’t cause you to get overheated, see what you can do.

The weather will be great for exercise all day. If you like to sweat just a little, go out in the afternoon. If you do, you may want to hold back the intensity just a little. If you’re going out in the cooler times of the day, dress in layers. The first part of the workout may feel cool, but you will warm up quickly, and you’ll want to be able to take those layers off as needed.