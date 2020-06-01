Leigh’s runcast: Adjust your workout for hot and humid weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-cast Index is 6. That number takes into account fewer storms developing, but the hot and humid weather will still take a toll on your body while you’re working out.

Temperatures will climb into the low 90s this afternoon and stay in the upper 80s as the sun sets.

With drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere, the coverage of storms will be isolated. Those storms will push toward the Gulf coast during the late afternoon and evening.

Dew points will stay in the low 70s, which is humid, but that drier upper-level air will allow some sweat to evaporate off your skin. Evaporation helps lower your body temperature.

As you plan your workout, a midday run will be mostly dry but already hot. If possible, avoid any strenuous activity during the hottest part of day (3pm-5pm). You may want to head out once temperatures start cooling slightly this evening. Keep in mind that’s the mostly likely time for storms, so go inside if you can hear thunder. Finally, while Tuesday morning will be the coolest temperatures, the air will be more saturated, so less sweat will evaporate off your skin.

Overall, with today’s heat and humidity expected, you should adjust your workout to about 10% less intense than normal.

Be sure to stay hydrated and continue to drink extra electrolytes.

