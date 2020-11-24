Leigh’s runcast: A great day to exercise outside

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 9. With low humidity, sunny skies and a light breeze, I’m calling it SPANN-TASTIC!

The breeze is out of the northeast this morning, so it feels cool. As the day progresses, the winds will be more from the east, which is a warmer wind. That’s why we make it up to 80 degrees.

It still feels comfortable because the humidity is in a nice range. Upper 50s for dew points means that the air feels crisp, but it’s not so dry that your skin feels tight. It allows sweat to easily evaporate during exercise, so your body doesn’t have to do extra work to cool you down. You have extra energy for your workout, and the breeze keeps you comfortable as well.

Push a little harder during your exercise, especially if you’re out in the cooler times of the day. The humidity does increase slightly for Thanksgiving.