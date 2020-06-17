Leigh’s run-cast report: One more day with lower humidity and rain chances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-cast index is a 6. For mid-June, humidity remains comfortable which also limits the amount of rain we get in the afternoon.

Watch for a 20% chance of afternoon and early evening showers. The rain will be isolated, and we should not get many heavy downpours or strong thunderstorms.

Dew points remain in the mid 60s today. At that level, sweat can still evaporate off your skin to help cool your body temperature during your workout. It’s that evaporation that is key to not feeling overheated, and it allows you to push a little harder during your exercise or workout a little longer.

It will still be a hot day, especially in full sunshine. Try to take advantage of shady areas to stay a bit cooler, and make sure to wear sunscreen and a hat. If possible, choose to exercise or do strenuous activities in the cooler parts of the day.

Since it is still hot, you produce a lot of sweat, but you don’t notice it as much because it evaporates. You will still need to replenish nutrients lost in sweat with electrolytes. It’s easy to forget when you’re not dripping in sweat.

The humidity will begin to increase tomorrow, so enjoy the drier air while we have it.