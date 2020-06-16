Leigh’s run-cast: Lower humidity means less impact on your workout performance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-cast Index is a 7. For mid-June, this kind of lower humidity is a treat, especially for those of us doing work outside.

It will still be hot with highs near 90 degrees for several hours this afternoon. Dew points in the mid 60s means that the heat index will stay in the low 90s.

The reason it feels more comfortable despite the high temperatures is because sweat can evaporate off your skin. Since the air is drier, more moisture is taken off your body, and that’s what cools your body temperature. You are still sweating the same amount, but the evaporative cooling process keeps you from feeling overheated.

If you can avoid the hottest part of the day, you can increase your intensity level or duration of your workout in this kind of weather. We have already become acclimated to the higher humidity, so the drier air feels even nicer. Temperatures will be a few degrees below average by Wednesday morning.

There will not be much shade from clouds, so try to find a running/walking route that keeps you under trees. Be sure to wear a hat and lots of sunscreen. Enjoy the lower humidity while we have it, it won’t last long.