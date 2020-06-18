Leigh’s run-cast report: Higher humidity makes it harder to exercise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-cast Index is a 5. It’s lower because the humidity and rain chances are higher.

Moisture levels in the air increase through the day. That extra moisture help produce a 40% chance of afternoon and evening storms. If you’re exercising or working in the yard and you hear thunder, you need to get inside to protect yourself from lightning.

Dew point numbers climb today, and that signals an increase in humidity. With dew points back near 70 this afternoon, less sweat evaporates off your skin. That leads to a higher body temperature and feeling like you don’t have as much energy. Your workout feels harder because your body is working overtime to keep you cool.

Since the air has been drier the past few days, we will notice the higher humidity even more. Be sure to take it easy on your workout. Try to choose cooler times of the day and stay in the shade to help keep your body temperature down.

You may feel like you can’t run or bike as fast or as long as you could earlier this week, that’s normal. Give yourself and break and take it easy. Also, be sure to hydrate!