Leigh runcast: Still comfortable weather for exercise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is an 8. That’s down slightly from the past few days, but it still feels great outside.

Dew points are in the mid 50s. That’s still dry enough for sweat to quickly evaporate during your workout. That keeps your body temperature down and gives you more energy for exercise. It is slightly more humid than the past few days, so you’ll notice a little sweat after your workout. You’ll still feel a nice breeze to help whisk that sweat away and keep you comfortable.

You can still push hard on your workout because your won’t overheat easily. Enjoy the cooler times of the day like the morning and evening to take full advantage of the lower humidity. We all know this nice weather won’t last; it’ll be much muggier this weekend.