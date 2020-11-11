Roof collapses in Venice as Eta lashes coast

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Eta is already causing some damage across the Tampa Bay area.

The roof of an abandoned building inside a Venice mobile home park collapsed as Eta moved off the Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning. Local residents tell 8 On Your Side the roof blew off the structure and landed on the ground a few homes down.

Fortunately, no one lives inside the structure and no injuries were reported.

Sarasota County is under a tornado warning until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hurricane conditions are expected in the area Wednesday and Thursday.

