Roof collapses in Venice as Eta lashes coast

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Eta is already causing some damage across the Tampa Bay area.
The roof of an abandoned building inside a Venice mobile home park collapsed as Eta moved off the Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning. Local residents tell 8 On Your Side the roof blew off the structure and landed on the ground a few homes down.
Fortunately, no one lives inside the structure and no injuries were reported.
Sarasota County is under a tornado warning until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hurricane conditions are expected in the area Wednesday and Thursday.
