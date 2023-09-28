TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the water temperatures begin to cool down, the bigger sea trout start migrating into the Tampa Bay area. You don’t have to try hard to catch these fish, or go too far.

Local charter captain Ryan Harrington with No Banana’s Sportfishing says to focus on areas with healthy sea grass, in the four-to-six foot depth range.

“I like to call it salt and pepper bottom, and the trout will hang out on the edges of those flats,” Harrington said.

He said artificial baits that mimic shrimp are perfect for catching the trout but live shrimp will also do the trick. You also don’t need anything crazy for tackle, 10-20 lb. leader with a light inshore spinning rod will do.

Harrington also said, “You can drift which is nice, especially when the weather is good and you just have a little bit of wind. A 10 mph wind is perfect because it’ll drift you slowly across those flats.”

His favorite way to eat trout is actually in crab cake form, he called it a ‘fish cake.’ Take your favorite crab cake recipe and substitute the crab for the trout!

The bigger trout should be here through the winter with the cooler water temperatures.

Be sure to send Amanda Holly pictures of your catch! Happy hunting.