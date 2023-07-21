TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Scalloping is a popular, family-friendly activity in the summer months in Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties as well as up through the Big Bend region of the Florida Panhandle.

Amanda’s favorite way to describe scalloping is an underwater Easter egg hunt for mini cheeseburgers, with blue ketchup, that represents their electric blue eyes surrounding the edge of their shell.

Earlier this week, Amanda Holly took a trip up to Pasco County to see how to the scallop grounds looked this year. In about two hours, she collected just under two gallons which is a pretty decent haul.

Captain Jared Simonetti with Clearwater Fishing Company anchored up in just four feet of water just north of the Anclote River. All you need is snorkel gear, a mask, snorkel and fins, because you’re generally in 2 to 8 feet of clear and comfortable water.

Although bay scallops aren’t very big, they are easily found, even for the kiddos, if you spend a little time looking. They sit on top of and in the grass beds. Just a warning, it can be addictive when you are trying to fill a bucket.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, you are allowed to harvest two gallons in their shell per person, per day. However, the boat total cannot exceed 10 gallons so even if there are six people on your boat, the boat total would be 10 gallons.

The season in Citrus and Hernando counties will run until Sept. 24. Pasco County typically has a very short season, just 10 days total at the end of July but this year, it is a 37-day season that runs until Aug 6.