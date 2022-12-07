TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS) scientists said there is an increased risk for respiratory irritation due to red tide in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties this week.

As of noon Thursday, the NCCOS said some beaches may experience a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation from Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, for the next 36 hours.

The risk of irritation is highest when winds are blowing towards the shore or along the shore.

NCCOS recommends checking the respiratory forecast for your area before heading to the beach or out onto the water.

Karenia brevis blooms can cause respiratory illness and eye irritation in humans. It can also kill marine life, and lead to shellfish closures.