Red tide update: Bloom concentrations found in 5 Tampa Bay counties

Red Tide

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Red tide at North Shore Park on July 15, 2021. (WFLA/Megan Gannon photo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bloom concentrations of red tide were detected in 86 water samples from five Tampa Bay area counties this week, according to the latest update from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The update released Friday evening says bloom concentrations of K. brevis were detected in five water samples from Pasco County, 28 from Pinellas County, 24 from Hillsborough County, eight from Manatee County and 21 from Sarasota County.

The samples showed red tide in background to high concentrations in Pinellas, very low to high concentrations in Hillsborough, background to high concentrations in Manatee and very low to high concentrations in Sarasota County, the FWC said. Background to medium concentrations were detected in Pasco.

According to the FWC report, fish kills that are “suspected to be related to red tide” were reported in Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties. In addition, respiratory irritation was reported in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

“Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas to northern Monroe counties predict northwestern movement of surface waters along the coast and minimal net transport of subsurface waters in most areas over the next four days,” the report said.

Earlier Friday, the FWC issued new fishing regulations for Tampa Bay due to the red tide crisis. Snook, redfish and spotted seatrout catch-and-release only, effective immediately. The new regulations come just more than a month after normal regulations resumed in our area following the severe red tide from 2017 to 2019.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Red Tide Videos

Red tide affecting beach picnic industry in Pinellas Co., made popular at height of pandemic

the organizers of a beach volleyball tournament in Treasure Island confirm it will not be cancelled because of red tide

Red tide crisis: FWC issues new fishing regulations for Tampa Bay in wake of bloom

People living near red tide fish kills who can't escape the rancid smell

Some worry red tide may take toll on seagrass, causing more issues for manatees

St. Pete Mayor pleading to the Governor to help with Red Tide

Massive grouper among dead fish washed up on shore amid red tide crisis

St. Pete Mayor pleads Florida's Governor for Red Tide resources

'We need help', St. Pete Mayor Kriseman calls on Governor DeSantis for state resources

Red tide moving south, threatening tourism across the Bay Area

More Red Tide

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss